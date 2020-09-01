1,053 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 bring caseload to 88,593

1,053 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered since the previous report, following the tests performed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.As of Monday, a total of 88,593 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.A total of 38,454 people were declared cured and 11,175 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.A number of 7,164 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised, and 522 patients are in ICUs.According to the GCS, to date, 1,825,272 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 22,320 were performed in the last 24 hours, 13,517 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 8,803 upon request.Also, since the last GCS report, the results of 6 tests processed before the last 24 hours and transmitted until September 1 have been reported.Another 60 people - 35 men and 25 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the total number of deaths in Romania to 3,681. According to the GCS, 58 of the recorded deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, one deceased patient had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities had been reported for a deceased patient to date.In the last 24 hours, the police and gendarmes issued 639 fines, amounting to 106,300 lei, as a result of violations of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.The number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 reached 6,590. According to the GCS, since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, 126 Romanian citizens have died abroad and 338 have been declared cured.A number of 586 people were retested and reconfirmed positively with COVID-19 in Romania.Iasi County (95), Bucharest Municipality (83) and Prahova (57) and Bacau (53) Counties are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus since the previous report.The most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, registered so far, are in Bucharest - 11,101 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,331, Arges - 5,038 and Brasov - 4,603.