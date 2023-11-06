105,354 persons enter Romania on Sunday, including round 8,400 Ukrainians

The Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF) informs that 105,354 persons entered Romania through the border crossing points on Sunday, of whom 8,419 were Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, approximately 221,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and over 55,500 means of transport have passed through the border checkpoints throughout the country, both on the entry and exit side.

As of 10 February 2022 (pre-conflict period) 6,566,681 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police found, on Sunday, 45 illegal acts (15 offences and 30 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounted to approximately 14,600 lei.

Goods worth approximately 128,300 lei were seized for confiscation.

On Sunday, 14 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the requirements provided by the law and eight Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.