106.800 Moderna vaccine doses to touch down at Bucharest Cantacuzino medical Institute

The National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development Cantacuzino will receive 106,800 doses of Moderna vaccine on Friday, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

"106,800 doses of Moderna vaccine will arrive on Friday at the National Institute of Medical-Military Research and Development Cantacuzino. The transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the doses of the vaccine will be brought to Bucharest by land. The doses will be stored at the National Storage Centre and in the next period will be distributed in existing regional centres at national level," reads a press release sent to AGERPRES by CNCAV.