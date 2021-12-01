1,121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 8 children

A number of 6,998 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 118 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

According to the cited source, 1,121 patients, 8 children included, are in intensive care.

Also, 32,500 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 6,910 are in institutional isolation.Another 48,552 people are in quarantine at home and 53 are in institutionalized quarantine.As many as 1,355 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line.