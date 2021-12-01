 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

1,121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 8 children

lrt.lt
test covid

A number of 6,998 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 118 children included, are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

According to the cited source, 1,121 patients, 8 children included, are in intensive care.

Also, 32,500 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 6,910 are in institutional isolation.

Another 48,552 people are in quarantine at home and 53 are in institutionalized quarantine.

As many as 1,355 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.