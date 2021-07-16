 
     
117 people, evacuated from gondolas in Mamaia seaside resort

A number of 117 people were evacuated, on Thursday evening, from the gondolas in southeastern seaside resort Mamaia, which stopped working, and two people suffered panic attacks, the Dobrogea Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) announced.

The mechanized aerial cable car system stopped working and was manually put into operation.

Most people, respectively 62, were evacuated at the Aqua Magic point, and another 55 got down at the Casino point.

"No person needed transport to the hospital," said ISU Dobrogea.

According to the quoted source, two people suffered panic attacks, but refused to be transported to the hospital.

