11,967 new COVID cases; over 113,000 tests conducted in past 24 hours

A number of 11,967 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 6,784 fewer than the previous day, with nearly 41,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 1,402 are in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,562,315 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania, of which 89,002 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

- Hospitalisations -

There are 10,586 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, 308 more than the day before, of whom 722 are children.

1,141 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, 28 fewer than the previous day, 18 of whom are children. Of the 1,141 patients admitted to the ICU, 976 are unvaccinated.

According to the GCS, 2,114,121 patients were declared cured.

- Deaths -

According to GCS, 81 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 47 men and 34 women ranging in age from 30-39 to over 80. 80 deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and one patient did not present comorbidities, Agerpres.ro informs.

Out of a total of 81 patients who died, 66 were unvaccinated and 15 were vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 50-59 to over 80. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 61,601 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.