12 Romanian citizens and family members evacuated from Gaza Strip arrive in Romania

A group of 12 Romanian citizens and family members evacuated from the Gaza Strip arrived in Romania on Friday aboard a flight operated by TAROM national airline, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

The 12 citizens arrived on Wednesday on the territory of the Arab Republic of Egypt through the Rafah border point, and were later taken over by representatives of the Romanian Embassy in that country.

A mobile team of the Foreign Ministry task force then accompanied them to Cairo, from where they were taken to Romania. MAE is continuing the dialogue with the Israeli and Egyptian authorities in order to facilitate the evacuation of the other Romanian citizens and family members in the Gaza Strip who have requested support in this regard, depending on the developments on the ground and the agreement of the parties involved.

So far, 249 Romanian citizens and their family members have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip.