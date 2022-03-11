120 Ukrainian refugees, including their pets, reach Timisoara

A group of 120 Ukrainian refugees arrived last night by train at the North Railway Station in western Timisoara, most of them to stay in the municipality until Saturday, when they will continue their journey to Hungary, the prefect of Timis, Mihai Ritivoiu, said on Friday morning.

"I can confirm to you from the spot that the volunteers of the LOGS Social Initiative Group and the representatives of the Social Assistance Directorate of the City Hall are doing an admirable job. I assured them of the full support of the Government, and from tomorrow I will invite them to participate in the meetings of the County Committee for Coordination of the Intervention and we will synchronize our efforts and resources," prefect Ritivoiu said.

Mayor Dominic Fritz said that the group of refugees counts for 64 children, some of the little ones having with them a few puppies and cats.

At dawn, 65 of the refugees continued their journey further to Hungary.

The Timisoara coalition for Ukraine mobilized. Dozens of professionals and volunteers from the Directorate of Social Assistance from the Timisoara City Hall, LOGS Group of Social Initiatives, Banat IT, Timisoara French Institute, OSUT, the Romanian Gendarmerie STPT - RATT, Agape Timisoara Church, Timisoara Polytechnic University, Cornel Hostel, NH Hotels, Aletheia Timisoara Church, Look Inside, FITT Timisoara, ISU Timis, Timis County Prefect's Institution organized the local transport, accommodation and provided information to this group of refugees.

"It was an incredible effort. The image of children, mothers and grandparents will remain imprinted in our minds for a long time. And every glance directly into the eyes, with gratitude, gives us reassurance that together we can help better and more and more with the heart," say the volunteers from LOGS.

Dominic Fritz points out that the City Hall of Timisoara municipality has set up a center for help and support dedicated to Ukrainian refugees, near the train station.