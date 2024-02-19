120,000 - 130,000 epilepsy patients officially registered in Romania, yet real number to the tune of 300,000

Founder and coordinator of Romania's Epilepsy Telemedicine network, Dr. Bogdan Florea, told a press conference in Targu Mures on Monday that 120,000 - 130,000 persons suffering from epilepsy are officially registered in Romania, but the real number would be around 300,000.

Monday's press conference was organized on the opening of the 13th Epilepsy and EEG Monitoring Center at the Neurology II Clinical Department of the Targu Mures Emergency County Clinical Hospital, potrivit Agerpres.

Dr. Bogdan Florea said that his epilepsy telemedicine project was initiated 8 years ago."In Romania, we don't know the real number of cases, but we live on the projections of the World Health Organization which look at how many patients there are in the general population with epilepsy. (...) Officially there are 130,000 persons afflicted with epilepsy, yet they are not listed in a directory, but are inferred from subsidized and free prescriptions for regular antiepileptic treatment. (...) So we don't know, it's very difficult to fight against something you don't know the size of. (...) In addition, patients hide the diagnosis, so our work is even harder," emphasized Dr. Florea.The Targu Mures Epilepsy and EEG Monitoring Center was created with the support of the Lions Clubs Association Romania, the Epilepsy Telemedicine network and the World Doctors Orchestra. The center was equipped with a high-performance video-electroencephalograph worth over 25,000 euros, which will be used for a complete and correct diagnosis of epilepsy patients in Mures County and the surrounding regions, also allowing for the monitoring of the evolution of their condition over time.The other 12 telemedicine network centers are in the cities of Bucharest, Oradea, Cluj-Napoca, Suceava, Bacau, Sibiu, Craiova, Timisoara, Brasov, Sebes, Iasi and Miercurea Ciuc.