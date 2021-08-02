 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

12,428 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

smartradio.ro
coada coronavirus adulti oameni vaccinare

A number of 12,428 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 8,470 represent the first dose, and 3,958 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Monday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

Since December 27, 2020, when the anti-COVID vaccination campaign began, 9,425,801 doses were administered to a number of 5,013,836 people, of which 4,867,649 already received the full scheme.

In the last 24 hours there have been 4 adverse reactions recorded, of which 3 general types and 1 local type, Agerpres informs.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,830 adverse reactions to the anti-COVID vaccines, 1,801 local types and 15,019 general types.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.