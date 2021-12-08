1,279 new cases of COVID; over 42,000 tests performed in the past 24 hours

A number of 1,279 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, and more than 42,000 tests have been performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

Of the 1,279 new cases, 35 were recorded among re-infected patients, who tested positive for more than 180 days after the first time they went through the disease.

As of Tuesday, 1,789,539 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in Romania, of which 10,552 were re-infected patients, who tested positive after more than 180 days after the first period of illness.According to the GCS, 1,707,968 patients were declared cured.At the national level, 10,809,327 RT-PCR tests and 5,468,343 rapid antigen tests were processed.In the past 24 hours, 15,029 RT-PCR tests were performed (7,813 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,215 on request) and 27,647 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, 249 people were reconfirmed with COVID-19 after retesting patients who were already positive.