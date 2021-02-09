128,700 doses of Pfizer vaccine have touched down in Bucharest

A batch of 128,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine has landed in Bucharest, on Tuesday morning informs the ROvaccinare platform, according to AGERPRES.

The said batch allocated for Bucharest, Constanta, Craiova, Brasov and Iasi has touched down at around 5:00 am at the Henri Coanda International Airport north of Bucharest, the source says.

As many as 35,100 doses will arrive at about 10:30 at the central western airport of Cluj-Napoca and western Timisoara.

According to the delivery calendar, the next parcel of Pfizer vaccine is to arrive on 15 February.