13 persons from Bardesti, Mures care centre rushed to hospital

As many as 13 people with chronic conditions from the care centre in the town of Bardesti, central County of Mures were transported to the hospital for additional medical care, the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations announced Thursday night.

ISU Mures has deployed to the centre in Bardesti three special vehicles for personal transport and multiple victims, two Mobile Emergency, Resuscitation and Extrication Service (SMURD) B2 ambulances, a SMURD C1 ambulance - Mobile Intensive Care, a minivan, as well as two first intervention and command vehicles.

"Out of the total of 30 people identified, 13 have already been transported to Emergency Reception Unit Targu Mures for additional medical care, suffering from chronic conditions. Also, one person was taken in by their relatives and another 17 people will be relocated to other care centres belonging to the General Directorate of Child Social Assistance and Protection (DGASPC) from the municipality of Sighisoara (four people) and the localities of Ludus (nine people) and Ideciu (three people)," the ISU Mures said.

Several people were found in the basement of a building in Bardesti, in improper conditions, following a call to 112, informed, on Thursday, IPJ Mures.

According to the source, the competent Prosecutor's Office was notified and the representatives of the Mures County Payments and Social Inspection Agency and the Mures Public Health Directorate were notified, to take legal measures within their competence.

The minister of Labour, Simona Bucura-Oprescu, announced, on Thursday evening, that she ordered the National Authority for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (ANPDPD) to withdraw the license in the case of the Re-Min Association, the Casuta Lu' Min Centre in the commune of Santana de Mures, Bardesti village.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu too announced that he ordered urgent checks by the state institutions in the case of "inadmissible abuses and violence" committed against some beneficiaries from the Casuta Lu' Min care and assistance centre, in Mures County, following some information received from the Legal Resource Center.

The Casuta Lu' Min Care and Assistance Centre in Mures County was closed due to irregularities found during the checks carried out at all social centers in the county, and other centers were fined a total of 672,000 RON, it is shown in a release of the Mures Prefecture.

The verification of residential centers in Mures County took place between July 10-15, 2023.AGERPRES