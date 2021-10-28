 
     
13 tonnes of medical supplies and equipment from France expected at Ciolpani

Two lorries loaded with medical supplies and equipment from France will arrive at the Ciolpani Emergency Response Coordination and Management Centre in Romania on Thursday afternoon, according to the French Embassy in Romania.

The lorries carry 13 tonnes of medical supplies and equipment, including 18 devices for artificial ventilation, COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment, Agerpres informs.
Last Sunday, two more lorries from France carrying 90,000 vials of drugs for the treatment of patients in intensive care arrived at the Ciolpani Emergency Response Coordination and Management Centre as part of an assistance plan from the Crisis Management Centre of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, coordinated by the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism, according to the French Embassy.

 

