13 Ukrainian men found at border after crossing Tisza River, seeking asylum in Romania

inquamFOTO/Octav Ganea
refugiati ucraina

A number of 13 Ukrainian men were found on Romanian territory after crossing the water of the Tisza River, the spokesperson for the Maramures County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU), Dan Buca said on Friday.

"Maramures border police found on the border of Maramures County with Ukraine, on March 24 this year, 13 Ukrainian citizens, men aged between 18 and 59, who passed from Ukraine to Romania. All Ukrainian citizens have requested a form of protection from the Romanian state, which is why specific procedures have been initiated in such cases," said Dan Buca.

Maramures firefighters also transported nine people with special vehicles, accompanied by gendarmes, to the Maramures Regional Center for Accommodation and Asylum Seekers in Somcuta Mare, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the CJSU representative, there are currently no people accommodated in the camp operated by Maramures firefighters in Sighetu Marmatiei. 160 accommodation places are provided, which can be supplemented according to the evolution of the situation.

