13,349 persons in institutionalized quarantine, other 20.123 in home isolation

As many as 13,349 persons are in institutionalized quarantine on Romanian territory, and another 20,123 people are in isolation at home under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday.

Since the entry into force of Military Ordinance No. 2 and so far, 2,251 persons who did not comply with the period of self-isolation have been placed in an institutionalized quarantine.

In addition, 184 people in quarantine left the location where they were placed, for which they were ordered to quarantine for a new 14-day period.

To date, 195,508 tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 422 phone calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 1,031 phone calls to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), opened specifically for informing citizens.