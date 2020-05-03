 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

13,349 persons in institutionalized quarantine, other 20.123 in home isolation

ipsos.com
izolare

As many as 13,349 persons are in institutionalized quarantine on Romanian territory, and another 20,123 people are in isolation at home under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday.

Since the entry into force of Military Ordinance No. 2 and so far, 2,251 persons who did not comply with the period of self-isolation have been placed in an institutionalized quarantine.

In addition, 184 people in quarantine left the location where they were placed, for which they were ordered to quarantine for a new 14-day period.

To date, 195,508 tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 422 phone calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 1,031 phone calls to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), opened specifically for informing citizens.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.