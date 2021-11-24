1,380 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 15 children

As many as 9,452 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, including 150 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

According to GCS, out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 1,380 patients, including 15 children, are in intensive care, down from the previous day.

Of the 1,380 patients admitted to ICU, 136 have a certificate attesting to vaccination.In Romania, 46,169 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 9,675 are in institutional isolation.Also, 52,358 people are in quarantine at home and 64 in institutional quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 1,680 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line.