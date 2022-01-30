14-day COVID-19 notification rate reaches record high in Bucharest City

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest City on Sunday is 18.05 cases per 1,000 population, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP).

It is the highest such rate ever recorded in the city.

On Saturday, the rate was 16.07 per 1,000 population.

The notification rate has risen sharply since the beginning of 2022.

Thus, on January, 1 it was 0.72 cases per 1,000 population rising to over 3 on January 12 and increasing rapidly ever since. On January 18, the rate 6.15 and going up to over 16 on Saturday, January 29.