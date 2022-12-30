143,828 individuals, legal persons, registered in the first 11 months of 2022

he number of registrations of individuals and legal persons increased, in the first 11 months of this year, by 2.99 pct, compared to the similar period in 2021, up to 143,828, of which 107,828 are limited liability companies (SRL), according to centralized data by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

The most registrations were registered in the Municipality of Bucharest, respectively 27,428 (plus 23.47 pct, compared to January-November 2021), and in the counties of Cluj - 8,751 (+8.86 pct), Ilfov - 7,531 (+14.47 pct) and Timis - 6,775 (+2.52 pct), Agerpres informs.At the opposite pole, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in the counties of Covasna - 867 (14.67 pct decrease compared to the first 11 months of 2021), Tulcea - 1,021 (18.58 pct decrease) and Ialomita - 1,022 ( minus 2.29 pct).According to ONRC, the fields in which the most registrations were made are: wholesale and retail trade; motor vehicle and motorcycle repair (25,447 - 8.32 pct, compared to the same period last year), professional, scientific and technical activities (15,622, +22.9 pct) and construction (14,757, -3.44 pct).In November 2022, 11,212 individuals and legal persons were registered, most in Bucharest (2,343) and in the counties of Ilfov (624), Cluj (588) and Timis (499).