147 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours, including 28-year old, unvaccinated woman

A total of 147 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, including 17 prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

According to the GCS, 69 men and 78 women died in hospitals across the country and in Bucharest, including a 28-year old woman, unvaccinated, without comorbidities from Bihor county.

The 17 deaths prior to the reference interval occurred in the counties of Arad, Giurgiu, Mures, Neamt, Timis, one in October 2021.Of the 147 deaths, one was registered in the 20-29 years age range, one in the 30-39 age range, seven were registered in the 40-49 years age range, 13 in the 50-59 years age range, 38 in the 60-69 years age category, 46 in the 70-79 years age range and 41 in age group over 80 years.According to the GCS, 144 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, three of the patients who died had no comorbidities.Out of a total of 147 patients who died, 132 were unvaccinated and 15 were vaccinated against COVID. The 15 vaccinated deceased patients were aged 40-49 years and over 80 years. All the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.From the beginning of the pandemic to Monday, 56,529 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.