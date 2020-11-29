 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

148 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 11,193

SANADOR
testare covid

Another 148 people - 86 men and 62 women - infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,193, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.

The GCS informs that a death was recorded in the age group 10-19 years; another in the age category 30-39 years; five in the 40-49 age category; 11 in the 50-59 age category; 31 in the 60-69 age category; 67 to 70-79 years and 32 to over 80.

Of those who died in the last 24 hours, 147 had a medical history, whilst one patient had no comorbidities.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.