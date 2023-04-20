15-tonne-plus scrap aluminium shipment from Poland stopped at the border

A 15-tonne-plus shipment of aluminum scrap from Poland was denied entry to Romania and returned to the sender after the border authorities found that the driver did not have the required legal documents, the Arad Border Police informs on Thursday.

The truck driven by a Polish citizen rolled in for clearance at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point.

"According to the bill of lading, the driver was transporting aluminum waste from a Polish trading company to a company in Romania. Due to certain suspicions about the legality of the shipment, the border police sought authorized support from the representatives of the Arad County Commissariat within the National Environmental Guard. The checks revealed that the long haul truck was loaded with 15,180 kg of aluminums scrap, for which the driver failed to produce the documentation required by law for such imports," the cited source states. AGERPRES