15.000 military from NATO allied, partner states participate in Dacia 21 Livex drills series

Approximately 15,000 military, of whom 10,000 Romanians and 5,000 from 17 NATO allied and partner states, participate, as of Tuesday and until mid-June, in 16 training grounds and other military facilities in Romania, in the most complex training activity since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic - Dacia 21 Livex series of exercises, led by the Joint Forces Command of the Defense Staff.

The participating countries with training and combat techniques for the training series are Albania, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, the United Kingdom, Rep. of Moldova, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, the USA, Turkey and Hungary, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) informs in a press release.

"Dacia 21 Livex integrates training sequences of Romanian forces, allies and partners, in the context of NATO and the Romanian-American strategic partnership, for the execution of a defense operation, in the conditions of scenarios that involve high intensity combat actions," the MApN says.According to the ministry, the exercises aim to strengthen the position of national and allied defense and deterrence and confirm the capacity of the Romanian Army to engage its capabilities in defensive operations, as well as the permanent availability of NATO structures and the US strategic partner to deploy rapidly credible troops to defend against any aggressor. Also, during the exercises, the way of achieving the support granted by Romania for the troops and technical combat equipment that transit the national territory will be verified.The planned training activities include travel and tactical exercises with and without combat firing, aviation bombing, parachuting, forcing of watercourses, encrypted communications, coordination of transit through air, naval and land border crossings, as well as medical activities. At the same time, the Dacia 21 Livex series of exercises provides the multinational framework for testing the ability to integrate the command at the operational level by the Joint Forces Command, the release also says, report Agerpres.