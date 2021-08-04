 
     
15,260 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

As many as 15,260 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 10,831 represent the first dose, and 4,429 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Wednesday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, there have been 9,456,458 doses administered to 5,035,792 people, of whom 4,890,283 received the full scheme, Agerpres informs.

There have been 5 adverse reactions, all general type, recorded in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign there have been 16,840 adverse reactions for anti-COVID vaccines, 1,802 local type and 15,038 general type.

