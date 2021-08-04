15,260 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, there have been 9,456,458 doses administered to 5,035,792 people, of whom 4,890,283 received the full scheme, Agerpres informs.

There have been 5 adverse reactions, all general type, recorded in the last 24 hours.Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign there have been 16,840 adverse reactions for anti-COVID vaccines, 1,802 local type and 15,038 general type.