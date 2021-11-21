1,573 patients in ICU, 15 of them are children

A number of 11,119 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the health units, of which 156 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.

According to the same source, 1,573 patients are now in intensive care, a slight decrease compared to the previous day, of whom 15 are children.

In Romania, 58,722 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 10,905 are in institutional isolation.Also, 56,739 people are in quarantine at home, and 59 in institutionalized quarantine.In the past 24 hours, 1,417 calls were reported to the single emergency number 112.