16 migrants found at the border, hidden in two trucks

The authorities at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point found 16 migrants from Pakistan and Afghanistan who tried to cross the border illegally into Hungary, hidden in two trucks loaded with plastics and copper.

The drivers are a Bulgarian citizen and a Romanian one, transporting the goods to Belgium and Austria, according to a press release sent on Friday by the Arad Border Police.

"Following the detailed control of the two means of transport, a total of 16 foreign citizens, 12 from Pakistan and 4 from Afghanistan, were discovered, hidden in the cargo compartments, among the transported goods. The persons were taken to the headquarters of the sector for investigation where, following the checks, the border police established that they are citizens of Pakistan and Afghanistan, most of them asylum seekers in our country and they intended to reach a country in Western Europe," the press release states.

In both cases, the border police carry out investigations. AGERPRES