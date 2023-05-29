 
     
16 migrants heading for border in taxis, stopped by authorities

As many as 16 migrants heading towards the Hungarian border in four taxis were stopped by border guards, who believe that they "did not justify their presence in the area" and will be sent to the asylum centres from which they left.

The 16 foreign nationals are from Sri Lanka, Syria and Iraq and were caught during actions that took place in Turnu and Nadlac to prevent and combat illegal migration.

"During the mission, 16 foreign nationals who did not justify their presence their presence in the area were identified travelling in four taxi cars near the routes on the border line. The investigations established that they were citizens of Sri Lanka, Syria and Iraq. After the completion of all checks, the asylum seekers will be directed to return to the Regional Accommodation and Procedures Centres for Asylum Seekers in the country where they are accommodated and registered," Arad Border Police said on Monday.AGERPRES

