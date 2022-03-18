 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

1,600 beds, free transport for Ukrainian refugees, covered by 7 operators in Constanta

The Times of Israel
refugiati moldova

Seven road transport operators in the southeastern county of Constanta are making 73 vehicles available for Ukrainian refugees, with a capacity of over 2,400 seats, the Prefecture informed on Friday.

Furthermore, almost 1,600 beds were identified for these citizens, in 41 buildings.

According to the Constanta Prefecture, prefect Silviu Cosa summoned the County Committee for Emergency Situations, in order to vote two decisions regarding foreign citizens or stateless persons who are in difficult situations, that come from the armed conflict area in Ukraine, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The first one provides updating temporary locations for accommodation around the county of Constanta for foreign citizens or stateless persons who are in special situations, that come from the armed conflict area in Ukraine. 41 locations for temporary accommodation were identified, summing up almost 1,600 available spots. The second decision refers to establishing the available capacity in order to facilitate road transportation to grant gratuities and facilities for transportation of foreign citizens. Thus, seven road transporters in the county of Constanta will make 73 vehicles available, if needed, with a total capacity of over 2,400 seats," according to a press release sent by the Constanta Prefecture.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.