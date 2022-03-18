1,600 beds, free transport for Ukrainian refugees, covered by 7 operators in Constanta

Seven road transport operators in the southeastern county of Constanta are making 73 vehicles available for Ukrainian refugees, with a capacity of over 2,400 seats, the Prefecture informed on Friday.

Furthermore, almost 1,600 beds were identified for these citizens, in 41 buildings.

According to the Constanta Prefecture, prefect Silviu Cosa summoned the County Committee for Emergency Situations, in order to vote two decisions regarding foreign citizens or stateless persons who are in difficult situations, that come from the armed conflict area in Ukraine, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The first one provides updating temporary locations for accommodation around the county of Constanta for foreign citizens or stateless persons who are in special situations, that come from the armed conflict area in Ukraine. 41 locations for temporary accommodation were identified, summing up almost 1,600 available spots. The second decision refers to establishing the available capacity in order to facilitate road transportation to grant gratuities and facilities for transportation of foreign citizens. Thus, seven road transporters in the county of Constanta will make 73 vehicles available, if needed, with a total capacity of over 2,400 seats," according to a press release sent by the Constanta Prefecture.