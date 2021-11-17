1,655 patients infected with COVID-19 in ICU, including 15 children, 350 COVID-19 deaths

As many as 13,336 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in health facilities, of whom 200 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

According to the source, 1,655 patients are admitted to intensive care, down from the previous day, including 15 children.

On Romania's territory, 69,674 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 13,678 people are in institutional isolation.Furthermore, 60,822 people are in quarantine at home, and 71 in institutional quarantine.

Another 350 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 51 having occurred before the reference period, according to data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.



The 51 deaths prior to the reference period, occurred in September, October and November 2021.



According to GCS, these are 177 men and 173 women, admitted in hospitals in 40 counties (out of 41) and Bucharest.



Of the 350 deaths, three were registered in the age category 30-39 years, 17 in the age category 40-49 years, 34 in the age category 50-59 years, 88 in the age category 60-69 years, 104 in the age category 70-79 years and 104 in the age category over 80 years.



As many as 329 of the recorded deaths were in patients with comorbidities, 9 patients had no comorbidities, and in the case of 12 deaths no comorbidities have been reported so far.



Out of the 350 patients who died, 314 were unvaccinated and 36 were vaccinated. The age range of the 36 vaccinated deceased patients was 50 to 59 years and over 80 years; 34 of the vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for two patients.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, Romania's COVID-19 death toll has reached 54,01.