1,668 new cases of COVID-19; 35,220 tests done in last 24 hours

As many as 1,668 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where 35,220 tests were done, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday, agerpres reports.

Among the 1,668 new cases, 129 are in patients who were reinfected, tested positive at an interval longer than 180 days since first contracting the disease.Until Friday, in Romania there have been 1,808,891 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, including 11,341 in patients who have been reinfected, tested positive at a period longer than 180 days since first contracting the disease.According to the GCS, 1,738,999 patients have been declared cured.Nationwide there have been 11,052,051 RT-PCR tests processed 6,034,924 quick antigenic tests.In the last 24 hours there have been 9,065 RT-PCR tests done (4,206 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 4,859 upon request) and 26,155 quick antigenic tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 132 people were reconfirmed positive with COVID-19.