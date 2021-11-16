1,681 patients infected with COVID-19 in ICU, including 20 children, 397 deaths and 23 ICU beds avaible

As many as 14,054 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in health facilities, of whom 238 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.

According to the source, 1,681 patients are admitted to intensive care, down from the previous day, including 20 children.

On Romania's territory, 76,355 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 14,385 people are in institutional isolation.Furthermore, 62,093 people are in quarantine at home, and 69 in institutional quarantine.

Another 397 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 54 before the reference period, according to data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.



Of the 54 deaths having occurred before the reference period, 51 happened in October.



According to GCS, these are 175 men and 222 women, admitted in hospitals in 40 counties (out of 41) and Bucharest.



Of the 397 deaths, four were registered in the age category 20-29 years, two in the age category 30-39 years, 10 in the age category 40-49 years, 49 in the age category 50-59 years, 101 in the age category 60-69 years, 127 in the age category 70-79 years and 104 in the age category over 80 years.



As many as 362 of the recorded deaths were in patients with comorbidities, 31 patients had no comorbidities, and in the case of 4 deaths no comorbidities have been reported so far.



Out of the 397 patients who died, 363 were unvaccinated and 34 were vaccinated. The age range of the 34 vaccinated deceased patients was 40 to 49 years and over 80 years; 32 of the vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for two patients.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, 53,661 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

The Strategic Communication Group announced that on Tuesday, nationwide, there are 23 beds available in the ICU for patients infected with COVID-19, apart from those specially reserved for people with certain medical conditions who are also confirmed to having SARS-CoV-2.



On Tuesday, according to the existing data in the alerte.ms application, there are 1,718 ICU beds for patients with COVID-19.



In Bucharest there are 392 approved ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.



Nationwide, there is an operational reserve of 150 ICU beds for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, the GCS specified. These are activated based on dynamics, where the number of ICU patients surpasses the capacity of the main wards.



According to the GCS, 1,681 ICU beds are currently occupied nationwide