17 people rescued off the mountains in the last 24 hours

Salvamontisti

A total of 17 people have been rescued in the last 24 hours by mountain rescuers, 5 of whom were taken to hospital, the Mountain Rescue Service Salvamont Romania announced on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 17 calls calls were placed with the Salvamont National Dispatch Center requesting emergency intervention by mountain rescuers, the Mountain Rescue Service Salvamont Romania wrote on Facebook.

According to the cited source, most calls - three - were received by Sinaia and Alba Mountain Rescue, followed by Caras Severin, Cluj and Gorj Mountain Rescue, with two calls each.

"In the case of these interventions, 17 people were rescued. Of these, 5 were handed over to the ambulance service or SMURD for transport to hospital. We also received 29 calls asking for advice and information about different tourist routes in the mountain area and about ski areas," say the representatives of Salvamont Romania.

