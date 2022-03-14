17,474 people vaccinated against COVID in week of March 7-13

A total of 17,474 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered during the week of March 7-13, of which 2,588 represent the first dose, 5,743 - the second dose and 9,143 - the third dose, informs the National Institute of Public Health, Agerpres reports.

Of the total number of administered doses, 738 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years (207 - first dose and 531 - second dose).According to the INSP, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 16,737,554 doses of vaccine were administered to 8,116,044 people, 8,080,775 receiving the complete schedule and 2,549,102 being immunized with the third dose.Between March 7 and 13, there were two general side effects.In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,997 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,208 local and 17,789 general.