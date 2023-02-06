18 migrants caught attempting to sneak into Hungary hidden in cargo minibus

Authorities at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point caught 18 migrants from three countries as they attempted to illegally leave Romania hidden in a cargo minibus transporting textile products from Turkey to Germany.

The driver is a 20-year-old Bulgarian.

Based on a risk analysis, the border police proceeded to a thorough check of the vehicle and discovered 18 foreign citizens hidden in the cargo compartment. They were all taken to the precincts for investigations that determined that the migrants, ages 19 to 36, hail from Syria,Yemen and Somalia and that they intended to illegally get to Western Europe, the Arad Border Police said.

The Bulgarian driver is being investigated for migrant trafficking, while the migrants are being investigated for attempted illegal crossing of the state border. AGERPRES