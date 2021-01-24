1,816 new cases of COVID-19, 54 persons have died

A number of 1,816 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following the performance of 14,502 tests carried out at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

Another 54 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

It's about 33 men and 21 women.

Of these, 3 deaths were recorded in the age category 40-49 years, another 3 deaths in the category 50-59 years, 10 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 19 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 19 deaths over 80 years.

53 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, and one deceased patient did not had any comorbidities.