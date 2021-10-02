184 deaths recorded in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours, death toll reaches 37,394

A total of 184 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday.

According to GCS, there are 96 men and 88 women admitted to hospitals across the country.

As many as 151 of the registered deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, four deceased patients did not register any comorbidities and for 29 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Of the 184 deaths, two were registered in the 30-39 years age category, 10 in the 40-49 years age category, 14 in the 50-59 years age category, 45 in the 60-69 years age category, 67 in the 70-79 years age category and 46 in the over 80 years age range.

Out of a total of 184 patients who died, 170 were unvaccinated and 14 were vaccinated. The vaccinated deceased patients were aged 40 to 79 years, Agerpres.ro informs.

11 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities and for three of them no comorbidities have been reported so far.

No deaths were reported prior to the reference interval.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 37,394 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.