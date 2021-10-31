 
     
1,874 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 31 children

As many as 20,005 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, including 421 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday, agerpres reports.

According to GCS, out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 1,874 patients, including 31 children, are in intensive care.

In Romania, 148,545 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 18,993 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 59,996 people are in quarantine at home and 100 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 5,106 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line.

