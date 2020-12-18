188 people people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hours, death toll reaches 14.157

A number of 188 people infected by the novel coronavirus - 121 male and 67 female - have died within the last 24 hours, total mortality rate reaching 14.157 people, informed, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

One death was recorded in the category of 30-39 year old, 5 deaths for the 40-49 category, 16 for the 50-59 category, 36 for the 60-69 category, 76 for the 70-79 category and 54 at the over 80 year category.

According to the GCS, 176 of deaths occurred in patients who presented comorbidities, 6 of them did not present comorbidities, and for 6 people there were no reports regarding comorbidities up until now.

A number of 11.710 people with COVID-19 are currently admitted in health institutions, of which 1.270 in intensive care, GCS said on Friday.