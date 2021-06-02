18,911,098 citizens holding right to vote enrolled in Electoral Registry on May 31

The total number of citizens that hold the right to vote enrolled in the Electoral Registry until May 31 was of 18,911,098, informs, on Wednesday, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), agerpres reports.

According to a release of the AEP sent to AGERPRES, there are 5,366 fewer voters compared to the last public information bulletin issued by the Permanent Electoral Authority on April 30.

The differences appear following current operations carried out by mayors in the Electoral Registry regarding their respective administrative-territorial units.The AEP mentions that, from the total number of voters registered in the Electoral Registry, 18,156,261 have domicile or residence in the country, while 754,837 have domicile abroad and hold a passport for Romanians abroad.