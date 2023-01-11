 
     
19 migrants discovered hidden in a truck, at Schengen border

schengen

The western Arad border police caught 19 migrants from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh who tried, on Wednesday, to cross the border illegally to reach the Schengen Area, hidden in a truck transporting car parts to France.

The truck was driven by a Romanian and was checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point.

"The persons in question were taken to the headquarters of the Border Police sector for investigations," the Arad Border Police informed.

Following the checks, it was established that the migrants aged between 21 and 36 years are from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. They entered our country legally on the basis of personal documents and "intended to illegally cross the border to reach different states in the Schengen Area," according to the border police.AGERPRES

