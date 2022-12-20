19 migrants found at Nadlac II Border Crossing Point

Arad border police officers from the Border Crossing Point (PTF) Nadlac II detected 19 citizens from Syria, Iraq and Bangladesh who tried to illegally cross the border into Hungary, hidden in two means of transport, told Agerpres.

Also, an air pistol was discovered at Varsand Border Crosssing Point, the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF) Oradea informed on Tuesday.

According to a press release from ITPF Oradea, the first group of migrants was discovered in a van registered in Romania and driven by a Romanian citizen. It was transporting, according to the documents accompanying the goods, porcelain plates on the Romania-Italy route.

"Following the checks, the border police established that they are citizens of Bangladesh, aged between 18 and 46," the release states.

The other four migrants were found in a specially arranged compartment inside a bus driven by a Turkish citizen, which was transporting passengers on the Romania - Poland route. The preliminary checks of the border police established the fact that they are citizens of Syria and Iraq, who intended to fraudulently cross the state border.

"In both cases, the border police carry out investigations in order to establish the entire criminal activity, and upon completion, the necessary legal measures will be ordered," stated the spokesperson of ITPF Oradea, Laura Bondar.

The 4.5 mm caliber air pistol and a box of 214 pellets of the same caliber were discovered by the Arad border police from PTF Varsand in the trunk of a car driven by a 32-year-old Romanian citizen, who presented himself to enter the country driving a car registered in Germany.

"The driver stated that he was not aware of the fact that the weapon is subject to authorization and that he does not have authorization for the weapon in question. Our colleagues are investigating the crime of non-compliance with the weapons and ammunition regime, upon completion the necessary measures will be ordered," mentioned Bondar.