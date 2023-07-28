190k+ travelers enter Romania Thursday, of whom over 16k Ukrainians

On Thursday, 190,945 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 16,808 were Ukrainian citizens, informs the General Inspectorate of the Border Police in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

As many as 363,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and more than 93,800 means of transportation went through the control formalities, both in the direction of entry and exit, through the border points throughout the country.

On the inbound, there were 190,945 people, of whom 16,808 Ukrainian citizens. Thus, starting on February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 5,253,886 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border", the border police detected 60 illegal acts (36 crimes and 24 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to 14,500 RON and goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 102,000 RON.

On Thursday, 19 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, whilst 22 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.