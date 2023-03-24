1951 Hudson Hornet to go under the hammer at Artmark's 110-item Technical Curiosities Auction

A 1951 Hudson Hornet sedan, the first automobile to participate in NASCAR stock car races, is a rare and precious specimen of automobile history that will go under the hammer next Thursday as part of the 110-item Technical Curiosities Auction organized by Artmark House.

The sedan, with a guide price of 35,000 euros, is a classic of the American car industry, but also a luxury model of the Hudson Motor Car Company, Artmark said.

The car is in very good condition, functional, registered as a historic vehicle, and the inside was fully restored with the original materials used in the 1950s for this model.

The 1951 Hudson Hornet is not only historic, but also rare, as it was produced in a limited number only between 1951 and 1954.

Other items to go under the hammer are the Cranchi Perla 25 yacht from 1998, fully restored in 2019 and starting from the price of 15,000 euros, as well as a fully equipped Fisher 22 Smartliner - starting price 10,000 euros.

"Nature lovers might be interested in an extremely rare De Rosa Professional competition bicycle, with a starting price of 1,000 euros. The piece had a reputation for performance in the 1970s and was used by cycling champions such as Gianni Motta, Francesco Moser or Moreno Argentin," Artmark said. AGERPRES