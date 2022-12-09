20 million euros investment in Antibiotice Iasi most modern topical medicines plant in Europe

Antibiotice Iasi inaugurated on Friday the most modern factory of solid and semi-solid topical pharmaceutical products in Europe, intended for both in-hospital medication and for consumption by the population, through an investment of 20 million euros made from its own sources, informs a press release of the company.

The new factory in Iasi has a production capacity of 540 tonnes annually, 50 pct higher compared to the existing one. Within the new factory, inaugurated on the occasion of the anniversary of 67 years of activity, 56 topical products (preparations for local application) will be manufactured, for 19 of which the company Antibiotice is the sole producer, Agerpres informs.

According to the source, the production will take place on 4 manufacturing flows, one of which is highlighted by the possibility of manufacturing sterile topical products with additional investments that will be made in the future. All 4 streams are certified by the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices to produce, at the highest standards, medicines intended both for the Romanian market and for export to regulated international markets.

"This investment gives us greater openness to international markets characterized by a high degree of competitiveness and innovation. We aim to capitalize on these products both on the Romanian market and on international markets such as the USA and the countries of the European community, but we are also targeting Vietnam and SE Asia which represents a great opportunity for such drugs. We are also pursuing the development and assimilation into the portfolio of new sterile topical and dermato-cosmetic products. We thus aim to double the turnover for the topical form by 2030 to maintain the growth trend of the company's total turnover, which we also aim to double by 2030," said Ioan Nani, general manager of Antibiotice Iasi.

Through state-of-the-art technological equipment, Antibiotice will strengthen its portfolio of topical products (ointments, creams, gels, ovules and suppositories) intended to treat the most common dermatological, venous, rheumatological and inflammatory conditions, ophthalmological and gynecological conditions, with topical generic drugs new generation.

At the same time, Antibiotice aims to develop a portfolio adapted to the requirements of the population and the health system, with products intended both for Family Health, for different age segments, and for Women's Health, which have the role of increasing and supporting the quality of life.

On the other hand, the company aims to research and launch in the coming years a brand of dermato-cosmetic products based on sustainable ingredients, which support the health of the skin and which meet the needs of the current market.

The personnel structure of the new factory, with 100 employees, 25 pct of whom have higher education, is adapted to respond to the high degree of automation and the complexity of the equipment being worked on.

According to the data of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Antibiotice Iasi recorded in the first nine months of this year a net profit of 29.5 million RON, an increase of 62 pct compared to the value recorded in the similar period of 2021, and sales revenues increased raised in the mentioned period to 361.7 million RON, 47 pct higher compared to the level recorded in the similar period last year.

Antibiotice is the main producer of generic drugs in Romania. The main shareholders of the company are the Ministry of Health, with 53 pct of the share capital, and SIF Oltenia - 26.55 pct.

The securities issued by Antibiotice are listed in the Premium category of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol ATB, since 1997.