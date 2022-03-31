20-tonne humanitarian transport from Bacau to leave Friday towards Chernivtsi

A humanitarian transport with 20 tonnes of materials will leave on Friday morning towards Cernauti (Chernivtsi), announced Bacau County Prefect, Gabriel-Lucian Bogdanel.

"A human chain - made up, mainly, of volunteers of associations and NGOs - is participating, this afternoon, in the loading of a new humanitarian transport towards Cernauti. The 20-tonne transport is expected to start towards the northern border on Friday morning, around 6:00 hrs," said prefect Gabriel-Lucian Bogdanel.

The truck is loaded with non-perishable foods worth 10,000 euro, personal hygiene products and medicine worth 7,000 euro, as well as an important quantity of clothing, sorted on age categories, collected throughout the last month at the Central Reception Point for Donations organized at the Center for Business and Exhibitions of the City of Bacau, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The Foundation for Community Support deserves congratulations for the way in which it has brought together the associations and humanitarian organizations, giving sense and coherence to an impressive collective effort. My gratitude is also directed to donors, individuals and companies, for the empathy they proved ever since the beginning of the humanitarian crisis caused by the military aggression on the neighboring state," Gabriel-Lucian Bogdanel also said.

The humanitarian transport also contains six electrical energy generators.