20-truck convoy of medical equipment for R. Moldova to leave for Chisinau in presence of Prime Minister

A convoy made up of 20 trucks carrying medical equipment offered by Romania to the Republic of Moldova as aid in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic will leave on Wednesday morning from Victoria Square, in the presence of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

According to an informative bulletin of the Government, the convoy formed of 20 trucks will depart from Victoria in the direction of National Road 1 using Aviator's Boulevard.

Together with the Prime Minister, the quoted source announces, the event will also see the attendance of the Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, the Internal Affairs Minister, Marcel Vela, the head of the Emergency Situations Department, Raed Arafat, and the head of the Emergency Situations Inspectorate, Dan-Paul Iamandi.

The Government approved in its sitting last week the granting of humanitarian aid to the Republic of Moldova, worth 16.5 million lei, in the form of medical equipment necessary to be able to undertake efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus infection.

"In the government sitting today a Government decision was adopted, as the Orban Government promised, for humanitarian aid for the Republic of Moldova, for our brothers in Basarabia, so they can cope with the spread of coronavirus infections in the neighboring country, namely a humanitarian aid worth 16.5 million lei, in the form of medical equipment necessary to be able to undertake efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus infection," said the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca, last Thursday, in a press conference at the Victoria governmental Palace.