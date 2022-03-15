20 Ukrainian men discovered after crossing Tisa river to reach Romania

As many as 20 Ukrainian men were discovered by the border police on Romanian territory after crossing through the Tisa river, according to the spokesperson of the northern Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police, Iulia Stan, Agerpres reports.

"During different times, our workers with the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police identified 15 Ukrainian citizens, all male, with ages between 23 and 55, who crossed from Ukraine into Romania, through the waters of the Tisa river. They were detected on the direction of border towns such as Sighetu Marmatiei, Bocicoiu Mare and Lunca and Tisa. The Sarasau border police have also identified yesterday (Monday ed. n), in their responsibility area, four Ukrainian citizens, with ages between 25 and 49, who crossed from Ukraine to Romania," said the spokeswoman for Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police.According to the quoted source, all these Ukrainian citizens have requested a form of protection from the Romanian state, which is why specific procedures are currently underway for such cases.After Ukraine imposed martial law as a result of the Russian attack, men between 18 and 60 no longer had permission of exiting the country.