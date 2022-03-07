200 new accommodation places in Bucharest for refugees from Ukraine

The number of accommodation places for the refugees from Ukraine has been supplemented by 200 in the Municipality of Bucharest, informs the Bucharest Prefecture.

According to a communiqué sent by the Institution of the Prefect, the extraordinary meeting of the Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations took place on Monday, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Thus, in application of the provisions of Article 1 paragraph (1) of Emergency Ordinance No. 15 / 27.02.2022 on the provision of support and humanitarian assistance by the Romanian state to foreign nationals or stateless persons in special situations, from the area of armed conflict in Ukraine, the Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations supplemented the number of accommodation places with 100 and established another accommodation location, at the level of Bucharest Municipality (100 places)", the quoted source states.

The mayor of Sector 2, Radu Mihaiu, informed on Sunday, mentioning centralized data at the prefecture, that in Bucharest there are 3,850 places, of which 3,472 are occupied.