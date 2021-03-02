 
     
2009 election campaign financing case/Elena Undrea, sentenced to 8 years in prison

Former Minister Elena Udrea was sentenced on Tuesday by the Bucharest Court of Appeal to 8 years in prison for committing crimes of instigating to bribe taking and money laundering in the case on financing Traian Basescu's election campaign in the 2009 presidential elections, according to AGERPRES.

Udrea received several sentences, ranging from 3 to 6 years, for committing the two crimes. The court merged them and she was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment.

The decision is not final and can be appealed.

