201,400 people cross Romania's borders on Friday

More than 9,300 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Friday, while a total of 201,400 Romanian and foreign citizens and 59,550 means of transport completed the control formalities at border crossings throughout the country.

"There were 114,463 persons entering Romania, including 9,319 Ukrainian citizens. Thus, from 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period) to 15.12.2023, at 24,00 hours, at the national level, 6,871,908 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania," informs a press release the General Inspectorate of Border Police sent to AGERPRES on Saturday.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border," the police found 30 illegal acts (14 offences and 16 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounts to 7,250 lei, Agerpres informs.

Goods worth approximately 90,550 lei were seized for confiscation.On Friday, 26 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 17 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.